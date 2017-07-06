Naylor Wins Manitoba Women’s Amateur Golf Title

WINNIPEG, MB. — This past winter Marissa Naylor won the overall Canadian Jr. Women’s Bowling Championship. On Wednesday, she turned her favorite summer sport into another major championship.

On the third playoff hole of the 2017 Manitoba Women’s Amateur Golf Championship, the 19-year-old Naylor defeated Charmaine Mackid of Breezy Bend to win her first provincial championship.

Both golfers finished the 54-hole provincial championship at Bel Acres with identical scores of plus-14 233. Naylor went 74-80-79 while Mackid went 76-78-79. Jill Hardy-Gingras and Bri-Ann Tokariwski, who will be Naylor’s coach at the University of Manitoba this fall, tied for third at 234.

Naylor, who plays out of Pine Ridge, has won four titles on the Maple Leaf Junior Tour – Refgina, Selkirk and Winkler last year and Carman this year.

The second flight winner was Rebecca Kuik of Niakwa while the second flight runner-up was Bobbi Uhl of Shilo. Naylor, Kuik and Uhl made up Manitoba’s 2016 Provincial Junior Women’s team.

“I started golfing when I was 10,” said Naylor. “My brother and I had a membership at Bel Acres, but my brother quit playing to become my caddy. We work really well together. Although I didn’t really start taking golf seriously until I was 12, in 2010. My dad was a golfer and he gave me a club and told me to have at it. I really didn’t have a lot of success until this past year when I won three tournaments on the Maple Leaf Junior Tour. From there, I made the provincial team and went to the nationals in Halifax.”

This fall, Naylor will be part of the re-born University of Manitoba women’s gold team, a team that will be coached by Tokariwski, a five-time provincial women’s amateur champion.

The Bison golf program announced earlier last season the return of the women’s golf team for the 2017 fall season in September. The Bison women’s golf program started in 2001 and took a leave of absence after the 2011 season due to lack of female golfers in Manitoba.

Other incoming Bisons at the Women’s Amateur Championship were Brynn Todd in sixth place at +21 (85-79-76), Veronica Vetesnik was tied for ninth with +23 (77-79-86), Lexie Kopp at +65 (98-95-91), for 22nd and Tianna Slate at +69 (93-100-95), in 24th spot. There were 28 golfers who completed all three rounds of the championship.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo – Mike Lagace, Golf Manitoba