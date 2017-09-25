banner20

National Soccer Championship in Winnipeg

Kevin Klein
Posted: 44 seconds ago

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bisons will play host to the 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer National Championship this year.

The four day national championship starts on Thursday, November 9 with games daily until November 12.

Ticket prices vary. You can buy a day pass for $10 which allows you see all matches taking place that day. A tournament pass is only $35 with access to all games (including medal matches) for the entire tournament.

Tickets for Women’s Soccer National Championship can be purchased online, click here.

Here’s the 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer Championship full schedule;

Thursday, November 9

10 a.m. Match A – Quarterfinal – TBD vs. TBD

12 p.m. Match B – Quarterfinal – TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. Match C – Quarterfinal – TBD vs. TBD

6 p.m. Match D – Quarterfinal – Manitoba vs. TBD

Friday, November 10

1 p.m. Match E – Consolation Semifinal – Loser Match A vs. Loser Match B

4 p.m. Match F – Consolation Semifinal – Loser Match C vs. Loser Match D

Saturday, November 11

1 p.m. Match G – Championship Semifinal – Winner Match A vs. Winner Match B

4 p.m. Match H – Championship Semifinal – Winner Match C vs. Winner Match D

Sunday, November 12

10 a.m. Match I – Consolation Final – Winner Match E vs. Winner Match F

12:30 p.m. Match J – Bronze Medal Match – Loser Match G vs. Loser Match H

3 p.m. Match K – Gold Medal Match – Winner Match G vs. Winner Match H

5:30 p.m. Awards Ceremony – Bronze, Silver and Gold medals presented

Weather permitting: Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex – 900 Waverley St.

Inclement weather: Subway Indoor Soccer Complex – U of Manitoba campus

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from the University of Manitoba 

File Photo

