National Soccer Championship in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB. – The Manitoba Bisons will play host to the 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer National Championship this year.
The four day national championship starts on Thursday, November 9 with games daily until November 12.
Ticket prices vary. You can buy a day pass for $10 which allows you see all matches taking place that day. A tournament pass is only $35 with access to all games (including medal matches) for the entire tournament.
Tickets for Women’s Soccer National Championship can be purchased online, click here.
Here’s the 2017 U SPORTS Women’s Soccer Championship full schedule;
Thursday, November 9
10 a.m. Match A – Quarterfinal – TBD vs. TBD
12 p.m. Match B – Quarterfinal – TBD vs. TBD
3 p.m. Match C – Quarterfinal – TBD vs. TBD
6 p.m. Match D – Quarterfinal – Manitoba vs. TBD
Friday, November 10
1 p.m. Match E – Consolation Semifinal – Loser Match A vs. Loser Match B
4 p.m. Match F – Consolation Semifinal – Loser Match C vs. Loser Match D
Saturday, November 11
1 p.m. Match G – Championship Semifinal – Winner Match A vs. Winner Match B
4 p.m. Match H – Championship Semifinal – Winner Match C vs. Winner Match D
Sunday, November 12
10 a.m. Match I – Consolation Final – Winner Match E vs. Winner Match F
12:30 p.m. Match J – Bronze Medal Match – Loser Match G vs. Loser Match H
3 p.m. Match K – Gold Medal Match – Winner Match G vs. Winner Match H
5:30 p.m. Awards Ceremony – Bronze, Silver and Gold medals presented
Weather permitting: Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex – 900 Waverley St.
Inclement weather: Subway Indoor Soccer Complex – U of Manitoba campus
Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from the University of Manitoba
