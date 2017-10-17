National Arts Centre Orchestra’s Canada 150 Tour in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MB. – Beginning today until November 4, Canada’s National Arts Centre (NAC) Orchestra, led by Music Director Alexander Shelley, will visit the western provinces and northern territories to continue the Canada 150 Tour, and the first stop is in Winnipeg.
This is the first tour led by Music Director Alexander Shelley, and it will feature Calgary-based pianist, Jan Lisiecki.
The Orchestra Tour began in Atlantic Canada in April 2017, and will continue its journey, with visits to Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria and Vancouver, performing evening concerts and 150 education and community events. An NAC Orchestra chamber ensemble will continue on to the North, in Whitehorse on November 5 and later in Iqaluit on December 5 and December 9 in Yellowknife.
The ambitious line-up in Winnipeg includes education and community events that celebrate collaboration and reconciliation uniting the musicians of the Orchestra with students, educators, community leaders and local artists. Some highlights include: a 3-day residency at the University of Manitoba, concert presented by The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra on October 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Concert Hall, a Summit and concert with Indigenous Musicians, a community mural project led by Jessica Canard, and a panel discussion hosted by the Winnipeg Art Gallery on the Power of the Arts to Build Resilient Communities.
“2017 is an incredible year for Canada and for all Canadians,” said Music Director Alexander Shelley. “What better way to set the stage for Canada’s next 150 years than by putting together a line-up of concerts and education events featuring some of the best artists and musicians Canada has to offer, and bringing it right to the doorsteps of Canadians all across the country.”
The NAC Orchestra Tour is one of three performance and education tours offered by the National Arts Centre this Fall. The NAC English Theatre will also present Molière’s play Tartuffe – as re-imagined by East-coast comedy genius Andy Jones under the direction of Artistic Director Jillian Keiley – to audiences in Newfoundland. Also touring in Montreal, Winnipeg and Saskatoon will be Gabriel Dumont’s Wild West Show, an ambitious new play created at the NAC by some of Canada’s finest French, English, First Nations and Métis theatre artists.