National Arts Centre Orchestra’s Canada 150 Tour in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Beginning today until November 4, Canada’s National Arts Centre (NAC) Orchestra, led by Music Director Alexander Shelley, will visit the western provinces and northern territories to continue the Canada 150 Tour, and the first stop is in Winnipeg.

This is the first tour led by Music Director Alexander Shelley, and it will feature Calgary-based pianist, Jan Lisiecki.

The Orchestra Tour began in Atlantic Canada in April 2017, and will continue its journey, with visits to Saskatoon, Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria and Vancouver, performing evening concerts and 150 education and community events. An NAC Orchestra chamber ensemble will continue on to the North, in Whitehorse on November 5 and later in Iqaluit on December 5 and December 9 in Yellowknife.

The ambitious line-up in Winnipeg includes education and community events that celebrate collaboration and reconciliation uniting the musicians of the Orchestra with students, educators, community leaders and local artists. Some highlights include: a 3-day residency at the University of Manitoba, concert presented by The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra on October 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Centennial Concert Hall, a Summit and concert with Indigenous Musicians, a community mural project led by Jessica Canard, and a panel discussion hosted by the Winnipeg Art Gallery on the Power of the Arts to Build Resilient Communities.