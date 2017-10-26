NAfro Dance presents Moving Inspirations Dance Festival

Kevin Klein
Winnipeg, MB – NAfro Dance is an inspiring voice of dance in Winnipeg and across Canada and we’re bringing in dance troupes and professionals from around the world for three days and nights.

Each night, a different dance showcase with 8 – 9 dance groups sharing their style of dance. Each day professionals will pass on their knowledge & love of dance with Master Classes, Move & Chat classes for advance dancers and public dance classes. World Bands will cap off each night with an After Party for dancers, musicians and the public to further pull you into the world of dance. With a goal in mind to move you physically, mentally & emotionally, by the end of the festival, you will have an understanding about dance in this contemporary world.

We have the best of African Contemporary Dance, Contemporary Dance, Ballet, Flamenco Dance, Afro-Jazz Dance and Contemporary Indian dance.

The current line-up includes dance companies from New York, Toronto, Montreal, Halifax, Calgary, France/South Africa, Mozambique and all of Winnipeg’s big dance companies.

THURSDAY NOV 2 | FRIDAY NOV 3 | SATURDAY NOV 4 | ALL SHOWS AT 8:00PM

Gas Station Arts Centre, 445 River Ave

Advance tickets available at The Gas Station Arts Centre, 445 River Ave. Online @ nafrodance.com or at the Gas Station Arts Centre

