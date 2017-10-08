Naaykens Named MMHL Player Of The Week

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 3 seconds ago Featured, HOCKEY, amateur hockey, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Ty Naaykens of the Winnipeg Bruins is the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League Player of the Week.

During the opening weekend of the 2017-2018 season, Naaykens put up 4 goals and 3 assists in 2 games.

On Friday, Ty got in on all 4 of the Bruins’ goals, including scoring the first 2 goals in Winnipeg Bruins’ history.

Naaykens followed that up with a 2 goal, 1 assist performance Saturday against the Southwest Cougars.

The Winnipeg product enters his first provincial AAA season after spending last year with the Winnipeg Warriors.

Naaykens put up 34 goals and 39 assists last season in just 36 games.

Honourable Mentions

  • Josh Beauchemin (EMAN)
  • Kobe Campbell (THR)
  • Keian Weseen (NNS)
  • Eric Fawkes (WLD)
  • Kolton Shindle (PV)
  • Riley Sveistrup (CPC)

—MyToba Sports

Photo – File

