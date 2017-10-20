MyToba’s Jackie Anderson At New York Fashion Week

WINNIPEG, MB – I had many fabulous experiences at New York Fashion Week but one of my top highlights was getting to interview award-winning Chinese-Japanese Canadian Designer Dan Liu.

Staying true to his past collections, Liu featured mainly dresses in hues of pale pink, yellow, red, white and mint green. All the models wore bright popping turquoise eye shadow, nude lips and peacock feather eyebrows. The eyebrows looked very cool. He also incorporated funky graphics with teal cheetah, bright coral zebra and subtle peacock prints.

You can really see the inspiration reflected here with these deep blue and sea-foam green pieces.

The final look was definitely the show-stopper. The model wore a gorgeous flowy white wrap dress with a mandarin collar, all while twirling a ring the size of a hula-hoop full of the same peacock feathers as her eyebrows. A beautiful sight to be seen. It’s always rewarding to see Canadians killing it on the runways of New York.

Jackie Anderson, MyToba News