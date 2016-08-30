Mystery awaits at the Fort la Reine Museum

This September, join Detective Buchanan and the crime-ridden Town of Bloom to solve another Mystery at the Museum.

During the evenings of September 16th and 17th and September 23rd and 24th, the Fort La Reine Museum will present the Case of the Murder Oak, a compelling true story from Manitoba’s dark history.

Case of the Murder Oak will be the sixth mystery hosted by the museum in Portage la Prairie. The performances are a one-hour interactive theatre production. Audiences are taken on a tour of the museum at night, encountering various characters who will deliver monologues and scenes. The audience will solve the mystery at the end.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. You can purchase them at Eventbrite or at the Fort la Reine Museum.

– FORT LA REINE MUSEUM