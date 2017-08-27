Murder Mystery At Fort La Reine Museum In Portage

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — Case at the Edge of the Woods is the seventh installment of Fort la Reine’s Mystery at the Museum.

The interactive murder mystery tours begin at night, led by a charming detective.

As the participants move about the early 20th century village, they will encounter various characters, discover clues, and by the end of the show, decide who is guilty of the murder.

With various possible outcomes, the experience will be fun, unique and filled with intrigue.

The shows run nightly at 6:00pm, 7:30pm, and 9:00pm on September 15th, 16th, 22nd, and 23rd.

Tickets are $15.00 plus fees.

You can snatch them up here.

—MyToba News

Photo – File