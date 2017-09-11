Multiple Weekend Shootings In Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – RCMP are looking for suspects after shots were fired in several areas of the province over the weekend.

Someone fired a shot into a parked car at Birds Hill Provincial Park early Saturday morning.

The Mounties are also looking for who fired shots through the windows on homes in the Garson area as well as the Brokenhead RM. That happened Saturday as well.

No one was hurt but each incident saw significant damage.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File