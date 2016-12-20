MTS Sale To Bell Approved By CRTC
WINNIPEG, MB – The sale of MTS to Bell was approved today by the CRTC.
The CRTC’s decision is the first of three regulatory approvals required to complete the closing of BCE’s acquisition of MTS.
“We are pleased to receive the CRTC’s decision and will continue to work with Bell to obtain the two remaining regulatory approvals,” said MTS President & CEO Jay Forbes.
A number of Manitoba stakeholders offered supportive comments during the proceedings and the CRTC raised no concerns in approving the Broadcasting Distribution Undertaking (BDU) licences to Bell.
“We remain optimistic that we will secure the necessary approvals from the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada along the timelines set forth from the outset, and continue to be excited about the benefits the new Bell MTS partnership will bring Manitobans,” said Forbes.
-Kevin Klein, MyToba News
And the saga of the fleecing of MTS from everyday Manitobans
continues. Is Filmon vavationing in Costa Rica I wonder?
MTS is a Private Company there Willy Boy….it’s been losing $$$ for years it can’t maintain any high speed (slowest in North America) nor does it have the capitol required to add new towers and fix what is all falling apart. You can always go to Telus or Rogers which are both Privately held. So unless you are the Majority shareholder no one can “fleece you of anything” please do yourself a favour and get your schooling that I pay for through taxes.
Something that nobody wants because there will rip offs but hey, apparently, that’s OK as far as the CRTC is concerned ! WHY, does the CRTC even exist ? Oh yeah, corruption !!!!!
say goodbye to unlimited Data on any service Bell takes over.
The world is going to be run by One company before too long.