MTS Sale To Bell Approved By CRTC

WINNIPEG, MB – The sale of MTS to Bell was approved today by the CRTC.

The CRTC’s decision is the first of three regulatory approvals required to complete the closing of BCE’s acquisition of MTS.

“We are pleased to receive the CRTC’s decision and will continue to work with Bell to obtain the two remaining regulatory approvals,” said MTS President & CEO Jay Forbes.

A number of Manitoba stakeholders offered supportive comments during the proceedings and the CRTC raised no concerns in approving the Broadcasting Distribution Undertaking (BDU) licences to Bell.

“We remain optimistic that we will secure the necessary approvals from the Competition Bureau and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada along the timelines set forth from the outset, and continue to be excited about the benefits the new Bell MTS partnership will bring Manitobans,” said Forbes.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News