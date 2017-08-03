MPI: Long Weekend Fridays Deadliest Day On Roads

WINNIPEG, MB. — Friday is the deadliest day of a holiday long weekend, according to Manitoba Public Insurance.

On average, two people are killed and more than 100 others are injured each long holiday weekend ? with 37 per cent of those injuries/deaths taking place on Friday.

“Manitobans are known for their love of cottage country and enjoying the outdoors in summer. However, everyone is expected to travel our roadways in a safe and respectful manner,” says Crown Services Minister Ron Schuler.

“We are all accountable for keeping each other safe and road safety needs to be the top priority for all Manitobans travelling our roadways this weekend.”

“There are typically heavier traffic volumes on the Friday of every long weekend as people head out to their cottage, favourite beach or campground,” says MPI’s Ward Keith.

“It’s at these times in particular when all drivers must stay focused on driving to road and weather conditions, driving within the speed limit, and not driving while distracted or impaired. Seat belts also need to be worn at all times.”

Not only are high-risk driving behaviours illegal in Manitoba, they are also dangerous and can lead to tragic outcomes.

In 2016 there were a total of 96 fatal collisions on public roads in Manitoba resulting in 107 fatalities, according to Manitoba Public Insurance data.

In many cases, these collisions involved dangerous and high risk behaviours, and should serve as a reminder to all Manitobans about the importance of road safety.

Top five road safety tips

Don’t text and drive

It’s against the law and attracts five demerits on the Driver Safety Rating scale.

More than one in four fatal crashes in Manitoba are related to distracted driving.

Don’t drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol

Driving drunk or high slows reaction time and continues to be a major contributor to fatal collisions in Manitoba.

It’s also a Criminal offence that can result in severe penalties including jail time.

Don’t speed

Speeding at-fault drivers are responsible for deaths of 19 people each year and injure more than 700 others.

Buckle up

People not using their seatbelts are 26 times more likely to be killed and two times more likely to be seriously injured in a collision than people using their seatbelt.

Slow down in construction zones

Watch for signs as the speed limit will be lower in a construction zone.

Follow directions.

The flag person helps control the flow of traffic.

Follow their directions, including slowing down or stopping.

—MyToba News

Photo – File