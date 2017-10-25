MPI: Drive To The Winter Storm Conditions

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba Public Insurance is reminding motorists to drive to road conditions.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for regions across southern Manitoba.

Stormy conditions are expected to extend up into the Interlake and western regions.

A low-pressure system is expected to pass through Manitoba from west to east tonight and into Thursday.

Weather reports indicate rain will quickly change to snow, with two to four centimetres expected.

While the snow is falling, winds will pick up with gusts reaching between 90 and 95-kilometres per hour.

It’s important to remember that speed limits are set for “ideal” road conditions.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and adjust when weather makes roads treacherous.

Safety Tips

Be cautious in traveling on overpasses and bridges. The surfaces on these structures can freeze quickly due to no ground insulation.

Don’t rush. Give yourself five or 10 extra minutes to get to your destination safely.

See where you’re going. At this time of year, keeping windshields clear is essential so make sure windshield washer fluid is topped up and windows are clear of snow and ice.

Allow more time to stop. Traction is reduced when roads are slippery it takes more time to come to a complete stop. If you don’t have winter tires, it’s not too late to get them.

Leave more space. Don’t tailgate at any time and remember that following distance should be increased when travelling at higher speeds or in poor visibility.

—Manitoba Public Insurance

Photo – File