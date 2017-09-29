Moving Day for Jets and Moose

WINNIPEG, MB – Thursday was moving day for the Winnipeg Jets. And as a result, it was moving day for the Moose, too.

The day with the Jets sending defenseman Jan Kostalek to the Moose and continued when they send goaltender Eric Comrie to their American Hockey League affiliate. Neither were big surprises and both moves were expected. However, the re-assignment of Kostalek and Comrie to the Moose, will make the city’s AHL team better.

With those two moves, it means the Jets now have 19 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders remaining at training camp.

Meanwhile, the Moose did some housecleaning of their own. In the morning, they released six players — Cristiano DiGiacinto, Kameron Kielly, Alexandre Ranger, Michael Webster and Winnipeggers Travis Brown and Chase Harrison – from their tryouts.

Then, later in the day, conjunction with the club’s ECHL affiliate, the Jacksonville Icemen, the Moose assigned goaltender Colton Phinney to Jacksonville.

Phinney, 24, signed as a free agent with the Moose this summer following his collegiate career at Princeton University. The Chatham, NJ product posted a 14-16-3 record with a 3.06 GAA and 0.908 SV% in 33 games with the Tigers last season.

The Moose will play two pre-season games against the Iowa Wild action this weekend. On Friday night, they’ll play the at Ralph Englestad Arena in Grand Forks and then on Saturday, the two teams will meet at Fargo’s Scheels Arena. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Moose Home Opener against the Cleveland Monsters will be played on Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder