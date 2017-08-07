Movies in the Park Seventh Season

WINNIPEG, MB. – Assiniboine Park is once again inviting the public out to enjoy Movies in the Park on the Lyric Lawn Fridays in August.

Presented by Scotiabank as part of Assiniboine Park’s 2017 Casinos of Winnipeg Summer Entertainment Series, Movies in the Park features blockbuster films on a cinema-style 27 foot wide LED screen at the Lyric Theatre.

“Movies in the Park has become a cherished tradition for families and community members over the last several years,” said Laura Curtis, Acting Sr. Director of Marketing & Communications, APC. “This event is one that is near and dear to all of us at the Park, and we’re excited to be bringing it back again this summer.”

This summer’s movie line-up is as follows: Early Feature (7 pm) Late Feature (9:15 pm)

August 11: Finding Dory (7 pm) Captain America: Civil War (9:15 pm)

August 18: Moana (7 pm) Arrival (9:15 pm)

August 25: Trolls (7 pm) Rogue One Star Wars (9:15 pm)

Assiniboine Park