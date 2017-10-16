Moviegoers Celebrate A Happy Death Day

WINNIPEG, MB. — Audiences were celebrating a Happy Death Day at the box office.

The thriller debuted in the top spot with $26.5-million over its first three days.

Happy Death Day easily knocked Blade Runner 2049 to the second spot with $15.1-million.

Blade Runner 2049 arrived to critical acclaim but is considered a commercial failure.

The $150-million movie has only made $60.6-million domestically or $158.6-million worldwide in 10 days.

Neither of those figures account for marketing expenses.

The Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan spy thriller The Foreigner debuted in third place.

It opened with a domestic gross of $12.8-million on a $35-million production budget.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — Happy Death Day $26.5-million New 2 1 Blade Runner 2049 $15.1-million 2 3 — The Foreigner $12.8-million New 4 3 It $6.1-million 6 5 2 The Mountain Between Us $5.7-million 2 6 6 American Made $5.4-million 3 7 5 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $5.3-million 4 8 7 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $4.3-million 4 9 4 My Little Pony: The Movie $4-million 2 10 8 Victoria and Abdul $3.1-million 4

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Universal Pictures