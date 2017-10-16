banner20

Moviegoers Celebrate A Happy Death Day

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Audiences were celebrating a Happy Death Day at the box office.

The thriller debuted in the top spot with $26.5-million over its first three days.

Happy Death Day easily knocked Blade Runner 2049 to the second spot with $15.1-million.

Blade Runner 2049 arrived to critical acclaim but is considered a commercial failure.

The $150-million movie has only made $60.6-million domestically or $158.6-million worldwide in 10 days.

Neither of those figures account for marketing expenses.

The Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan spy thriller The Foreigner debuted in third place.

It opened with a domestic gross of $12.8-million on a $35-million production budget.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 Happy Death Day $26.5-million New
2 1 Blade Runner 2049 $15.1-million 2
3 The Foreigner $12.8-million New
4 3 It $6.1-million 6
5 2 The Mountain Between Us $5.7-million 2
6 6 American Made $5.4-million 3
7 5 Kingsman: The Golden Circle $5.3-million 4
8 7 The LEGO Ninjago Movie $4.3-million 4
9 4 My Little Pony: The Movie $4-million 2
10 8 Victoria and Abdul $3.1-million 4

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Universal Pictures

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 13th
Blade Runner 2049 Bombs At Weekend Box Office
Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 6th
Close Race For Top Three At Weekend Box Office

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.