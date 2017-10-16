Moviegoers Celebrate A Happy Death Day
WINNIPEG, MB. — Audiences were celebrating a Happy Death Day at the box office.
The thriller debuted in the top spot with $26.5-million over its first three days.
Happy Death Day easily knocked Blade Runner 2049 to the second spot with $15.1-million.
Blade Runner 2049 arrived to critical acclaim but is considered a commercial failure.
The $150-million movie has only made $60.6-million domestically or $158.6-million worldwide in 10 days.
Neither of those figures account for marketing expenses.
The Jackie Chan, Pierce Brosnan spy thriller The Foreigner debuted in third place.
It opened with a domestic gross of $12.8-million on a $35-million production budget.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|Happy Death Day
|$26.5-million
|New
|2
|1
|Blade Runner 2049
|$15.1-million
|2
|3
|—
|The Foreigner
|$12.8-million
|New
|4
|3
|It
|$6.1-million
|6
|5
|2
|The Mountain Between Us
|$5.7-million
|2
|6
|6
|American Made
|$5.4-million
|3
|7
|5
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|$5.3-million
|4
|8
|7
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|$4.3-million
|4
|9
|4
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|$4-million
|2
|10
|8
|Victoria and Abdul
|$3.1-million
|4
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Universal Pictures