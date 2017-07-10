Moviegoers Caught In Spider-Man’s Web

WINNIPEG, MB. — Spider-Man caught a lot of moviegoers in his web this weekend.

The latest outing with the iconic character opened in first place with $117-million domestically.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has been receiving extremely favourable reviews.

It seems Sony is back on track with the franchise after their two most recent films starring Andrew Garfield failed to impress.

Top 3

Despicable Me 3 was a distant second this weekend.

It fell to the second spot with a haul of $33.1-million.

Baby Driver landed down a spot in third place with $12.8-million.

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman continues to perform well in its sixth week.

It held onto the fourth spot, generating another $10.1-million.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week # 1 — Spider-Man: Homecoming $117-million New 2 1 Despicable Me 3 $33.1-million 2 3 2 Baby Driver $12.8-million 2 4 4 Wonder Woman $10.1-million 6 5 3 Transformers: The Last Knight $6.3-million 3 6 5 Cars 3 $5.6-million 4 7 6 The House $4.8-million 2 8 12 The Big Sick $3.7-million 3 9 7 47 Meters Down $2.8-million 4 10 8 The Beguiled (2017) $2.1-million 3

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Sony Pictures