Moviegoers Caught In Spider-Man’s Web

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 2 minutes ago Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Spider-Man caught a lot of moviegoers in his web this weekend.

The latest outing with the iconic character opened in first place with $117-million domestically.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has been receiving extremely favourable reviews.

It seems Sony is back on track with the franchise after their two most recent films starring Andrew Garfield failed to impress.

Top 3

Despicable Me 3 was a distant second this weekend.

It fell to the second spot with a haul of $33.1-million.

Baby Driver landed down a spot in third place with $12.8-million.

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman continues to perform well in its sixth week.

It held onto the fourth spot, generating another $10.1-million.

The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:

Now Prev Film Gross Week #
1 Spider-Man: Homecoming $117-million New
2 1 Despicable Me 3 $33.1-million 2
3 2 Baby Driver $12.8-million 2
4 4 Wonder Woman $10.1-million 6
5 3 Transformers: The Last Knight $6.3-million 3
6 5 Cars 3 $5.6-million 4
7 6 The House $4.8-million 2
8 12 The Big Sick $3.7-million 3
9 7 47 Meters Down $2.8-million 4
10 8 The Beguiled (2017) $2.1-million 3

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Sony Pictures

