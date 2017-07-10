Moviegoers Caught In Spider-Man’s Web
WINNIPEG, MB. — Spider-Man caught a lot of moviegoers in his web this weekend.
The latest outing with the iconic character opened in first place with $117-million domestically.
Spider-Man: Homecoming has been receiving extremely favourable reviews.
It seems Sony is back on track with the franchise after their two most recent films starring Andrew Garfield failed to impress.
Top 3
Despicable Me 3 was a distant second this weekend.
It fell to the second spot with a haul of $33.1-million.
Baby Driver landed down a spot in third place with $12.8-million.
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman continues to perform well in its sixth week.
It held onto the fourth spot, generating another $10.1-million.
The top 10 box office numbers from the weekend follow below:
|Now
|Prev
|Film
|Gross
|Week #
|1
|—
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|$117-million
|New
|2
|1
|Despicable Me 3
|$33.1-million
|2
|3
|2
|Baby Driver
|$12.8-million
|2
|4
|4
|Wonder Woman
|$10.1-million
|6
|5
|3
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|$6.3-million
|3
|6
|5
|Cars 3
|$5.6-million
|4
|7
|6
|The House
|$4.8-million
|2
|8
|12
|The Big Sick
|$3.7-million
|3
|9
|7
|47 Meters Down
|$2.8-million
|4
|10
|8
|The Beguiled (2017)
|$2.1-million
|3
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Sony Pictures