Movie roundup for Friday, September 2nd

WINNIPEG — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office Friday, September 2nd, 2016.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Morgan

From: 20th Century Fox

Director: Luke Scott

Starring: Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rose Leslie

Where: Grant Park, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital

Production Budget: $8-million

Runtime: 92 minutes

Official Synopsis: A corporate troubleshooter is sent to a remote, top-secret location, where she is to investigate and evaluate a terrifying accident. She learns the event was triggered by a seemingly innocent “human,” who presents a mystery of both infinite promise and incalculable danger.

Rotten Tomatoes: 39%

The Lights Between Oceans

From: Disney

Director: Derek Cianfrance

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Rachel Weisz

Where: Grant Park, Polo Park, McGillivray

Production Budget: $120-million

Runtime: 132 minutes

Official Synopsis: On a remote Australian island in the years following World War I, lighthouse keeper Tom Sherbourne and his wife, Isabel, discover a boat washed ashore carrying a dead man and a two-month old baby. Rescuing the infant, they make the decision to raise her as their own but the consequences of their choice prove to be devastating.

Rotten Tomatoes: 62%

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca Movies