Movie roundup for Friday, September 2nd
WINNIPEG — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office Friday, September 2nd, 2016.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Morgan
From: 20th Century Fox
Director: Luke Scott
Starring: Kate Mara, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rose Leslie
Where: Grant Park, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital
Production Budget: $8-million
Runtime: 92 minutes
Official Synopsis: A corporate troubleshooter is sent to a remote, top-secret location, where she is to investigate and evaluate a terrifying accident. She learns the event was triggered by a seemingly innocent “human,” who presents a mystery of both infinite promise and incalculable danger.
Rotten Tomatoes: 39%
The Lights Between Oceans
From: Disney
Director: Derek Cianfrance
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Rachel Weisz
Where: Grant Park, Polo Park, McGillivray
Production Budget: $120-million
Runtime: 132 minutes
Official Synopsis: On a remote Australian island in the years following World War I, lighthouse keeper Tom Sherbourne and his wife, Isabel, discover a boat washed ashore carrying a dead man and a two-month old baby. Rescuing the infant, they make the decision to raise her as their own but the consequences of their choice prove to be devastating.
Rotten Tomatoes: 62%
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca Movies