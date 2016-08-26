Movie roundup for Friday, August 26th
WINNIPEG — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office Friday, August 26th, 2016.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Don’t Breathe
From: Screen Gems/Stage 6 Films
Director: Fede Alvarez
Starring: Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette
Where: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $9.9-million
Runtime: 88 minutes
Official Synopsis: A trio of reckless thieves breaks into the house of a wealthy blind man, thinking they’ll get away with the perfect heist. They’re wrong.
Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
Hell or High Water
From: CBS Films/Lionsgate
Director: David Mackenzie
Starring: Dale Dickey, Ben Foster, Chris Pine
Where: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 102 minutes
Official Synopsis: A divorced dad and his ex-con brother resort to a desperate scheme in order to save their family’s farm in West Texas.
Rotten Tomatoes: 98% – Certified Fresh
Mechanic: Resurrection
From: Summit Entertainment
Director: Dennis Gansel
Starring: Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones
Where: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital
Production Budget: $40-million
Runtime: 99 minutes
Official Synopsis: Arthur Bishop thought he had put his murderous past behind him when his most formidable foe kidnaps the love of his life. Now he is forced to travel the globe to complete three impossible assassinations, and do what he does best, make them look like accidents.
Rotten Tomatoes: 40%
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca Movies