Movie roundup for Friday, August 26th

WINNIPEG — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office Friday, August 26th, 2016.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Don’t Breathe

From: Screen Gems/Stage 6 Films

Director: Fede Alvarez

Starring: Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette

Where: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $9.9-million

Runtime: 88 minutes

Official Synopsis: A trio of reckless thieves breaks into the house of a wealthy blind man, thinking they’ll get away with the perfect heist. They’re wrong.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Hell or High Water

From: CBS Films/Lionsgate

Director: David Mackenzie

Starring: Dale Dickey, Ben Foster, Chris Pine

Where: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 102 minutes

Official Synopsis: A divorced dad and his ex-con brother resort to a desperate scheme in order to save their family’s farm in West Texas.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% – Certified Fresh

Mechanic: Resurrection

From: Summit Entertainment

Director: Dennis Gansel

Starring: Jason Statham, Jessica Alba, Tommy Lee Jones

Where: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital

Production Budget: $40-million

Runtime: 99 minutes

Official Synopsis: Arthur Bishop thought he had put his murderous past behind him when his most formidable foe kidnaps the love of his life. Now he is forced to travel the globe to complete three impossible assassinations, and do what he does best, make them look like accidents.

Rotten Tomatoes: 40%

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca Movies