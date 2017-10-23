Mounties Investigating Weekend Deaths

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba RCMP are looking into two deadly incidents from the weekend.

A 70 year old Carman man was killed when he rolled his ATV in a field east of that town Saturday night. It’s not clear if he was wearing a helmet.

And an 88 year old woman died Saturday afternoon when she lost control of the pickup she was driving on Highway 201 west of Vita. She wasn’t wearing her seat-belt and was ejected from the truck.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

