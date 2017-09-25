Mother Charged For Abandoned Baby In Brandon

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman is facing charges for leaving a baby in a stroller downtown.

As MyToba News reported then, a passerby found the baby and stayed with it for 15-minutes before calling Brandon police.

That was back on August 31st.

Brandon police believe the baby had been missing for several hours prior to being found.

The mother reported the child missing later that afternoon.

The 26-year-old accused has been charged with Abandoning a Child and Failure to Provide the Necessaries of Life.

She was released on a promise to appear in court in November.

The investigation is ongoing with Brandon police still tracking down a second suspect.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File