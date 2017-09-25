Mother Charged For Abandoned Baby In Brandon

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 25th, 2017 at 3:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon woman is facing charges for leaving a baby in a stroller downtown.

As MyToba News reported then, a passerby found the baby and stayed with it for 15-minutes before calling Brandon police.

That was back on August 31st.

Brandon police believe the baby had been missing for several hours prior to being found.

The mother reported the child missing later that afternoon.

The 26-year-old accused has been charged with Abandoning a Child and Failure to Provide the Necessaries of Life.

She was released on a promise to appear in court in November.

The investigation is ongoing with Brandon police still tracking down a second suspect.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Robbers Jump Man Outside Brandon Bar
Brandon Mother Abandons Baby & Stroller
Brandon Summer Lights Concert Heads To Block Party
Brandon Woman Stalks Two Others Downtown

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.