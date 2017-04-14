banner20

Morden’s Stardust Drive-In Returns May Long

Andrew McCrea
MORDEN, MB. — Morden’s Stardust Drive-In will return for the May long weekend.

From Friday, May 19th to Sunday, May 21st, the theatre will be showing The Fate of the Furious.

There will be an all-nighter on Sunday with Split and Get Out following the first feature.

The Stardust Drive-In is the closest ozoner to Winnipeg since the Odeon Drive-In was shuttered in 2007.

It is located on Highway 3, about three kilometres west of Morden, Manitoba.

