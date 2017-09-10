banner20

Morden Woman Breaks In To Get Xbox Back

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 10th at 11:00am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

MORDEN, MB. — A Morden woman is facing charges after smashing a television.

It happened around 5:10am back on September 2nd.

The homeowner called police after the accused was yelling, screaming, and refusing to leave.

Both were drunk and police were able to get the woman to leave peacefully.

She came back

Morden police were called back to the same home later that day around 2:25pm.

The suspect broke in through the front door and was demanding she get her Xbox back.

She then broke into a bedroom where a resident had barricaded herself with her son.

The accused pushed the victim and slapped her on the side of the head.

Taunting police, resisting arrest

She then barricaded herself in a bedroom and taunted police to break the door in.

Morden police gained entry and found the suspect lying on the bed.

They attempted to place her under arrest but she resisted and fought the officers.

Eventually, the woman was forced to the ground and handcuffed, but she continued struggling with police as they escorted her out of the home.

A 37-year-old woman is charged with Assault and Resist Peace Officer.

She was released on a promise to appear in court next month.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Drunk Morden Man Drives Over Sidewalk
Morden Police Mediate Breakup
Morden Police Seek Help Identifying Thief
Morden & Winkler Police Investigate Stolen Vehicles

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.