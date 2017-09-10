Morden Woman Breaks In To Get Xbox Back

MORDEN, MB. — A Morden woman is facing charges after smashing a television.

It happened around 5:10am back on September 2nd.

The homeowner called police after the accused was yelling, screaming, and refusing to leave.

Both were drunk and police were able to get the woman to leave peacefully.

She came back

Morden police were called back to the same home later that day around 2:25pm.

The suspect broke in through the front door and was demanding she get her Xbox back.

She then broke into a bedroom where a resident had barricaded herself with her son.

The accused pushed the victim and slapped her on the side of the head.

Taunting police, resisting arrest

She then barricaded herself in a bedroom and taunted police to break the door in.

Morden police gained entry and found the suspect lying on the bed.

They attempted to place her under arrest but she resisted and fought the officers.

Eventually, the woman was forced to the ground and handcuffed, but she continued struggling with police as they escorted her out of the home.

A 37-year-old woman is charged with Assault and Resist Peace Officer.

She was released on a promise to appear in court next month.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File