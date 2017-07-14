Morden & Winkler Police Investigate Stolen Vehicles

MORDEN, MB. — Morden police are investigating what they call a “major incident.”

It happened Wednesday around 12:15pm in the south end of the city.

The incident stemmed from an investigation into stolen vehicles over the past few months.

Police were able to take several individuals into custody and recovered one of the stolen vehicles Wednesday.

Investigators learned that one of the suspects was attempting to evade police and had moved to a nearby secondary location.

With the assistance of the Winkler police, investigators were able to interview several more individuals.

All were taken into custody and a second stolen vehicle was recovered.

While at the second location, one of the suspects barricaded themselves inside the residence and would not negotiate with police.

Investigators also learned the man had a weapon, so the Regional Support Tactical Team was deployed.

Police utilized negotiators throughout the day and the suspect was taken into police custody at 9:20pm.

Numerous individuals are now facing drug and property related crimes.

This story is developing and no other information is available at this time.

MyToba News will provide all update we receive.

The investigation continues.

—MyToba News

Photo – File