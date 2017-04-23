banner20

Morden Will #GetLoud For Mental Health

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 18 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba

MORDEN, MB – May 1st to 7th is Mental Health Week, and the City of Morden is going to #GetLoud to help raise awareness of mental health in the city.

Says the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), “Getting loud means speaking up to stop the discrimination and the stigma that often go hand in hand with mental illness. It means using your voice to raise awareness and build support. For someone at home. For someone at work. For yourself.”

Morden will be hosting four events during Mental Health Week. An event poster is included below:

City of Morden Recreation Programmer Stephanie Dueck says, “I’m hoping that by coordinating these events with different organizations we can make a strong statement in promoting mental health. Let’s #GETLOUD, let’s get help when we need it, and let’s end discrimination against mental illness!”

You can register for events here.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
