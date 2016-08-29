Morden teens scale Canadian Lumber for selfies

MORDEN — Three teens are in trouble after trespassing to take selfies.

It happened Friday at Canadian Lumber in Morden.

Police noticed the boys running through the lumberyard’s locked compound.

Officers entered the grounds and found the three teenagers.

The suspects, ages 16 and 17, said they scaled the fence and building to take photos on the roof.

Police didn’t notice any damage and say the boys didn’t attempt a break-in at the business.

They’ve received Provincial Offence Notices for trespassing on private property.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca