Morden Police Seek Help Identifying Thief

MORDEN, MB. – Morden police are looking for help from the public identifying this woman who stole a Playstation 4.

As reported on MyToba News, on July 8th around 12:50 pm, Shoppers Drug Mart in Morden reported a theft of a Playstation 4. Since last reported, better quality surveillance photos have been released, seen below, with hopes of identifying the two suspects.

The woman is described as a white female with blonde hair wearing a black top, flowered shorts, carrying a dark colored handbag. A second female suspect was also present and described as white, between 20-30 years old wearing a white sweater with long sleeves and a darker skirt.

It was later discovered that other items were also taken including approximately $900.00 worth of fragrances.

Morden police are asking anyone with information to call them at 822-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photos – Morden Police