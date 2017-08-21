Morden Police Mediate Breakup

MORDEN, MB. — Morden police helped mediate a breakup.

It happened back on August 15th and started with a 911 phone call around noon.

The operator heard screaming before being disconnected, so police were dispatched.

When they arrived, they could see a man and woman swearing at each other.

The man became upset when he discovered the woman had called the authorities.

He went to an area of the basement so police couldn’t see him.

The argument erupted after the woman received a text from her ex and wouldn’t show the man.

She told police she was moving out and wouldn’t return, so they waited for her to pack.

Officers say the couple continued swearing at each other while the woman gathered her things.

Neither reported being assaulted or physically threatened, so no charges were laid.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File