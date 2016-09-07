Morden police looking for David Frank Burling

MORDEN, MB – Morden police have issued a warrant for arrest for 21-year-old David Frank Burling of Morden.

Police report that Burling was charged in December of 2015 by both the Morden and Winkler police. The charges were failing to stop vehicle in order to evade peace officer, 2 counts of operating a motor vehicle while disqualified and failing to comply with a Probation Order. Burling was remanded to appear in Morden Provincial Court on August 30, 2016 but failed to do so.

Morden police are asked anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Burling to call them at 204-822-4900, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

-Staff, MyToba News