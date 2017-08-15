Morden Police Looking for a Black Toyota MR2

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 15th

MORDEN, MB. – Morden police need your help finding a hit and run suspect.

Morden Police received a call of a hit and run to a vehicle that happened on August 4th between 9:45 am and 6:00 pm. The accident happened in front of 317 Stephen Street in Morden.

Police say damage is on the front bumper area of a 1997 black Toyota MR2 turbo.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Morden Police at 822-4900.

NOTE – the photo used at the top of this story is simply a file photo and NOT the suspect vehicle.

