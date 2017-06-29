Morden police Looking for Bike Bandit

MORDEN, MB. – Morden has experienced a rash of bicycle thefts and Morden Police are asking for your help catching this bike bandit.

One evening last week, the man in the pictures entered the McDonald’s restaurant in Morden to use the washroom. He left the restaurant using the front patio where he takes a bike belonging to an employee.

The bike is described as a BMX Dirt Jumper, yellow in color with front shocks.

The photo’s above are of the suspect police are looking for at this time. If you have any information call the Morden Police at 204-822-4900.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Morden Police