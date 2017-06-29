Morden police Looking for Bike Bandit

Kevin Klein
Posted: June 29th at 9:00am Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

MORDEN, MB. – Morden has experienced a rash of bicycle thefts and Morden Police are asking for your help catching this bike bandit.

One evening last week, the man in the pictures entered the McDonald’s restaurant in Morden to use the washroom. He left the restaurant using the front patio where he takes a bike belonging to an employee.

The bike is described as a BMX Dirt Jumper, yellow in color with front shocks.

The photo’s above are of the suspect police are looking for at this time. If you have any information call the Morden Police at 204-822-4900.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Morden Police

Tags: ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Morden Man Wouldn’t Let Girlfriend Move Out
Morden Police Looking For Stolen Boat
Two Injured In Morden High-Speed Rear-Ending
Big Fine For Morden Driver Who Passed School Bus

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.