Morden Man Accused Of Elder Sex Abuse

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 6 minutes ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

MORDEN, MB. — A Morden man is accused of elder sex abuse.

A 85-year-old woman told Morden police she was inappropriately touched by the suspect.

It happened sometime on September 8th, though police did not disclose the pair’s relationship or where the abuse occurred.

The 65-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

He was released on a promise to appear in Morden court in November.

The accused is also under court orders not to contact or communicate with the victim.

No other information is available at this time.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
