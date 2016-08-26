Morden Corn And Apple Festival Receives Recognition

The Manitoba government will honour the Morden Corn and Apple Festival with a Celebrate Manitoba designation, recognizing the 50th anniversary of the hugely popular Manitoba festival, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Rochelle Squires announced.

The 50th Annual Morden Corn & Apple Festival Homecoming starts today and runs throughout the weekend.

“This festival is a highlight of each summer’s festival season in Manitoba, offering a wide array of entertainment, activities and, of course, delicious free corn on the cob and apple juice,” said Squires. “We congratulate the organizers, past and present, for the hard work and volunteer commitment that has sustained this amazing event for the past 50 years.”

At the festival, Squires will present festival organizers with a framed certificate signed by her and Premier Brian Pallister.

“It is a privilege to award the Morden Corn and Apple Festival with a Celebrate Manitoba designation, recognizing the remarkable volunteer spirit of the Morden community and the festival’s volunteer team, as well as the contributions of its generous community partners,” said Squires.

Festival highlights include:

• continuous free entertainment on two outdoor stages;

• historical bus tours of Morden;

• a showcase of local artists and artisans; and

• a midway and assorted children’s events, including a petting zoo.

The Celebrate Manitoba designation officially recognizes long-running community events, fairs, and festivals that have celebrated Manitoba’s culture and heritage for 50 years or longer. For more information, or to nominate a festival for a Celebrate Manitoba award, contact the arts branch of Manitoba Sport, Heritage and Culture at 204-945-3847 or visitwww.gov.mb.ca/chc/artsbranch.

