Morden Completes WWII Memorial Walk

MORDEN, MB. — Morden’s World War II Memorial Walk in Confederation Park has been completed.

“The plaques outline the historical military related events that impacted and shaped our community. This is the second phase of the project, with WWI signs being installed 2 years ago,” says Morden’s Director of Community Services Clare Agnew.

“The series of interpretive signs will offer chronological WWII events concerning local service men and women, as well as major events on the war front and at home.”

Morden received some financial support from Manitoba’s Heritage Grants Program.

The City of Morden has been working in partnership with the high school to enhance the war history of the Confederation Park.

Local historian and history teacher, Darryl Toews and students David Crauer, David Elias and Ilya Karpov worked on the information on the plaques.

“Complimenting well the plaques made to commemorate World War I, the addition of the World War II plaques at Confederation Park helps to further remind us of the sacrifices made by so many of Morden’s citizens during that conflict,” says Toews.

Ashley Hoitink

“The students created these plaques as a final project for their Graphic Arts course. This was a month-long process of sketching, designing, and refining before reaching the final product,” says graphic arts teacher Ashley Hoitink.

“The challenge for the students was to not only work together, but to create plaques that fit the style of the World War I plaques made the previous year. The students needed to fit the same theme but still have their own design.”

Mayor Ken Wiebe

“The City has been working on improvements and upgrades to this park to add to its historical value. This is an important part of Morden’s history. I think it’s wonderful that the students from the high school have been involved with this project,” says Mayor Ken Wiebe.

“As a community, we need to ensure they learn about our history and the role citizens of Morden and surrounding area have played in World War I and II. Although these conflicts were a long time ago and far from here, people from Morden played a role. It effected many families from our community.”

Bob Frost

“The Executive and members of Morden Royal Canadian Legion Br. #11 would like thank and commend the City of Morden for their continued efforts in the recognition and remembrance of the sacrifices made by our men and women who served in both World Wars,” says Morden Legion’s Bob Frost.

“By adding the WWII memorial walk plaques to the WWI plaques placed in Confederation Park in 2015, they have created a lasting memorial to these people and some of the notable events of both wars. Thanks again for a job well done. We will remember them.”

