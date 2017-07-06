Morales Keeps Winning. Big Weekend Ahead At Downs

WINNIPEG, MB. — It’s pretty hard to argue with the type of season Adolfo Morales is having.

The leading jockey at Assiniboia Downs not only won another four races this week, he won two Stakes races and has opened up a seven-win lead on second place contenders Christopher Husbands and Kayla Pizarro in the jock’s standings.

Last Saturday night, Morales had two wins – both in Stakes races – after being shut out on Friday night. He was aboard the favorite ($2.40 to win), Escape Clause, in the 37th running of the $25,000 Chantilly Stakes and the filly left no doubt in anyone’s mind that she‘ll be a contender in the $75,000 Manitoba Derby. Barry Arnason, True North and Don Schnell’s Manitoba-bred filly would be a surprise winner against the boys in the Derby, but she certainly looks game with Morales in the irons. Escape Clause led wire-to-wire and won by 15 lengths.

Then, in the 41st running of the $25,000 Canada Day Stakes, Morales gave longshot C.J.’s Flair a near-perfect ride as he brought home $24.10 (11-1) winner.

Morales kept winning on Wednesday night when he won the first race aboard Yvon’s Dixie Melody for trainer Guy Kling and then won the final race of the night aboard The Spinmeister for trainer Jared Brown.

That leaves the 46-year-old Peruvian-American veteran on top with 24 firsts, 13 seconds and 11 thirds and $214,204 in winnings in 64 starts. The defending champion Husbands is next with 17 wins, 17 seconds and 19 thirds and $167,388 in winnings in 103 starts. Husbands is tied with young Kayla Pizarro, last year’s Sovereign Award winner as rookie of the year, who has 17 wins, 14 seconds and 17 thirds and $140,213 in winnings in 86 starts. Former three-time champion Rohan Singh is fourth with 15 wins and $105,973 in 65 rides.

On the trainer’s side, Elton Dickey and defending champion Tom Gardipy Jr. from Beardy’s & Okemasis First Nation in Saskatchewan are tied for the lead with 15 wins each. Gardipy Jr. has won $126,354 while Dickey has won $120,397. Another Aboriginal trainer, South Dakota’s Jerry Gourneau, is tied for third with Don Schnell. They both have 13 wins.

This week coming up, there are three days of racing – Friday, Saturday and Wednesday all with first post at 7:30 p.m.

Friday night, Race 6 at 9:50 p.m. is the $18,000 Smoky Cinder Overnight Stakes featuring two of the most popular horses on the grounds, the favorite Media Melee (2-1) with Tyrone Nelson aboard and No 2 favorite Deadly Black Eagle with Antonio Whitehall in the saddle at 3-1. Morales will be riding another longshot, Son of Eleanor at 20-1. The race also features Galitzianer with Husbands in the irons at 9-2 and Power Driven with Singh aboard at 6-1.

And don’t forget, the 22nd Annual Assiniboia Downs Golf Tournament will be held Monday, Aug. 21, at Breezy Bend Country Club. Entry fee is $175 and includes a Texas Scramble-style golf tournament, dinner and prizes. There are still some openings for sponsors. Call Dale Bruzell at 204-885-3330 ext. 249 if your firm is interested.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Assiniboia Downs