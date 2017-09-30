banner20

Moose Get off to Comeback Pre-Season Start

WINNIPEG, MB – Brody Sutter and Buddy Robinson made the Moose a winner in Grand Forks on Friday night.

Trailing 2-1 heading into the final three minutes of regulation time against the Iowa Wild at Ralph Engelstad Arena, Sutter scored at 17:38 and then, 57 seconds later, Robinson knocked home the winner at 18:35.

With the 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild’s No. 1 farm club, the Moose won their pre-season opener. The two teams will meet again on Saturday night at Scheel’s Arena in Fargo.

With Michael Hutchinson in goal for the Moose and and Adam Vay in net for Iowa, the teams finished the first period scoreless.

In the second period, Mario Lucia gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with less than two minutes to play and that lead stood up until the 8:37 mark of the third period when Brody Sutter scored his first of the night from Elgin Pearce and Chase De Leo.

The Wild came back about five minutes later when Lucia scored his second of the night to put Iowa in front, 2-1, with 6:45 to go.

Sutter scored the equalizer with Hutchinson on the bench for the extra attacker, as Cameron Schilling and De Leo picked up the helpers. Then Robinson scored the winner with just 85 seconds left.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 33-22 and three Moose players registered multi-point games – Sutter had two goals while Schilling and De Leo had two assists.

