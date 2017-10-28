Moose Fall to Belleville in OT

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba Moose lost a heartbreaker at home of Friday night.

Playing in front of 5,906 at Bell MTS Place, the Moose got two goals from Buddy Robinson and came from behind to tie the game at 3-3 and send it to overtime. However, Nick Paul scored the winner in a five-round shootout to give the Belleville Senators a 4-3 win.

On a night when Manitoba’s Jack Roslovic failed to score on a second-period penalty shot against Bellville’s Andrew Hammond, the Moose outshot Belleville 38-27 but were ultimately foiled by Hammond.

Robinson opened the scoring with his fourth of the season at 8:47 of the first period from Cameron Schilling and Michael Spacek, but Belleville tied the game less than four minutes later when Erik Burgdorfer beat Eric Comrie with his second of the year. However, Robinson scored his second of the game, second of the period and fifth of the campaign at 15:01 from Mason Appleton and Mike Sgarbossa to give Manitoba a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The Senators scored the only two goals of the second period – one each by Ben Sexton and Gabriel Gagne – but Chase De Leo scored his first of the season at 17:46 of the third period to send the game to overtime. Appleton and J.C. Lipon drew the assists.

After a scoreless overtime in which the Moose outshot the Senators 5-3, Sgarbossa, DeLeo and Robinson all scored in the shootout, but it wasn’t enough. In the fifth round, Paul scored for Belleville while Roslovic was foiled again by Hammond.

The Moose went one-for-four on the power play while Belleville was one-for-three.

The Moose and Belleville meet again on Saturday at Bell MTS Place. It’s not only the rematch, it’s also the Moose Halloween Game, featuring a pillowcase giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in attendance. Tickets for the 7 p.m. CDT start are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder