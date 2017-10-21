Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Moose Fall 3-2 in Iowa

Scott Taylor
Posted: 53 seconds ago manitoba moose, Featured, HOCKEY, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB – Friday night in Des Moines, Colton Beck scored the only goal of the third period to lead the Iowa Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Manitoba Moose.

With the loss, the Moose fell to 2-3-0-0 on the season. Iowa improved to 2-3-0-0 with the home win. A crowd of 4,642 witnessed the game.

Jack Roslovic opened the scoring at 19:47 of the first period on Friday, as Mason Appleton picked up the only assist. Roslovic took over sole possession of the Moose scoring lead with six points on the season.

In the second period, Evan Janssen (3:09) and Kyle Rau (11:37) both scored for Iowa to give the Wild a brief 2-1 lead, but Mike Sgarbossa tied it for the Moose at 15:35 as Sami Niku and Julian Melchiori drew the assists.

The two teams remained tied until Beck scored at 14:08 to give the home side the win.

Iowa’s Niklas Svedberg got the win, stopping 26 shots. Eric Comrie suffered the loss. He stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced.

The Moose and Wild play again on Saturday night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines at 7 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by James Carey Lauder

Thompson Woman Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle

