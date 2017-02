WINNIPEG, MB – The Park Theatre is presenting Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The classic tale about King Arthur and the quest for the Holy Grail gets the Monty Python treatment, and you’ll have a chance to watch it on the big screen.

Organized by Independent Productions, the movie will be playing on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017.

Doors open at 7:00 pm, and the movie starts at 8:00 pm.

Tickets are $5 plus fees in advance.

