Montreal Canadiens Alumni Coming to Brandon

BRANDON, MB. – The Montreal Canadiens Alumni Tour, is coming to Brandon for a charity hockey game on November 30 against a Local Team made up of Wheat King Alumni, BU Hockey Alumni and other local hockey fanatics and legends.

Tickets for the game go on sale today for $20, $30, a Family 4-Pack and $95 for VIP tickets, which include a pre-game meal at Hockey House and meet snd greet with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni team. Get your tickets at tickets.keystonecentre.com, call (204) 726-3555 or in person at the Keystone Box Office.

Something special for the super fan in the family, you can purchase a chance to share the ice with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni with spots as referees, linesmen and assistant coach with the Habs through the Keystone office at (204) 726-3503. All funds raised will go towards the purchase of new indoor turf for use at the Keystone Centre, year-round*. (*space permitting)

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni to bring this unique event to Westman,” said Jeff Schumacher, general manager, Keystone Centre. “It’s going to be an exciting event at Westman Place on November 30th with incredible alumni both locally and from the legendary Habs team. There are also a number of opportunities for fans to share the ice with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni as we are looking for referees, linesmen, an assistant coach and more, anyone interested can contact our office.”

The Montreal Canadiens Alumni team includes, so far: Richard Sevigny, Patrice Brisebois, Gaston Gingras, Keith Acton, Jesse Belanger, Normand Dupont, Jocelyn Lemieux, Oleg Petrov, Stephane Richer, and Steve Shutt as honorary coach. There is one player yet to be announced for the line-up as is still being finalized.

“The Montreal Canadiens Alumni team is composed of some of the Habs’ most loved players over the years,” says Brian Da Silva, Montreal Canadiens Alumni.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from The Keystone Centre

File photo