Montreal Canadiens Alumni Coming to Brandon
BRANDON, MB. – One of the original six teams of there NHL, The Montreal Canadiens, will be lacing up the skates for a charity game in Brandon.
In September, the Keystone Centre announced the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Tour, presented by Canadian Tire, is coming to Brandon, Manitoba to participate in a charity hockey game on November 30, 2017 against a Local Team made up of Brandon Wheat Kings Alumni, BU Hockey Alumni and other local hockey fanatics and legends.
The game will take place at Westman Communications Group Place and tickets are already on sale for $20, $30, and $95 for VIP tickets, which include a pre-game meal at Hockey House and meet & greet with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni team. There are also Family 4-Pack tickets. All are available at tickets.keystonecentre.com, by calling(204)726-3555 or in person at the Keystone Box Office.
Today we announce the roster of our Local Legends Alumni Team.
They are:
Doug Roach Peter Gerlinger Barry Gooden Bruce Thompson Tyson Ramsey Darren Duncalfe Curtis Menzul Brad McConnell Chris Low
Jomar Cruz
Craig Geekie
Jeff Odgers
Marty Murray
Tyler Plante
Mark Kolesar
Kelly Glowa
Laird Lidster
TBA – Winner from BobFM
Super fans can still purchase a chance to share the ice with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni with spots as players, referee, linesmen and assistant coach with the Habs through the Keystone office at (204) 726-3503. All funds raised will go towards the purchase of new indoor turf for use at the Keystone Centre, year-round*. (*space permitting) There are currently more than 300 hours booked on the new Canada 150 Turf, from now until next spring for 7 different sports by 11 different organizations.
“There are some really great hockey players that have come out of this region and we have a number of them playing in this game,”said Jeff Schumacher, general manager,KeystoneCentre. “It’s going to be an exciting event at here on November 30th with incredible alumni both locally and from the legendary Habs team. We’re sure to have many western Manitobans out supporting these local legends, national legends and in turn our community turf project.”
The Montreal Canadiens Alumni Team Roster was announced earlier this fall, it includes:
Patrice Brisebois Stephane Richer Richard Sevigny Jesse Belanger Keith Acton
Steve Shutt (Coach)
Jocelyn Lemieux
Brian Skrudland
Gilles Thibaudeau
Normand Dupont
Oleg Petrov
“Once in a Lifetime” Player: Don Buchko, Arborg, MB
