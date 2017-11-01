Montreal Canadiens Alumni Coming to Brandon

BRANDON, MB. – One of the original six teams of there NHL, The Montreal Canadiens, will be lacing up the skates for a charity game in Brandon.

In September, the Keystone Centre announced the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Tour, presented by Canadian Tire, is coming to Brandon, Manitoba to participate in a charity hockey game on November 30, 2017 against a Local Team made up of Brandon Wheat Kings Alumni, BU Hockey Alumni and other local hockey fanatics and legends.

The game will take place at Westman Communications Group Place and tickets are already on sale for $20, $30, and $95 for VIP tickets, which include a pre-game meal at Hockey House and meet & greet with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni team. There are also Family 4-Pack tickets. All are available at tickets.keystonecentre.com, by calling(204)726-3555 or in person at the Keystone Box Office. Today we announce the roster of our Local Legends Alumni Team. They are: Doug Roach Peter Gerlinger Barry Gooden Bruce Thompson Tyson Ramsey Darren Duncalfe Curtis Menzul Brad McConnell Chris Low Jomar Cruz

Craig Geekie

Jeff Odgers

Marty Murray

Tyler Plante

Mark Kolesar

Kelly Glowa

Laird Lidster

TBA – Winner from BobFM Super fans can still purchase a chance to share the ice with the Montreal Canadiens Alumni with spots as players, referee, linesmen and assistant coach with the Habs through the Keystone office at (204) 726-3503. All funds raised will go towards the purchase of new indoor turf for use at the Keystone Centre, year-round*. (*space permitting) There are currently more than 300 hours booked on the new Canada 150 Turf, from now until next spring for 7 different sports by 11 different organizations.