Monday Verdict For Winnipeg Woman Accused Of Hiding Infant Remains In Locker
Winnipeg, MB – A verdict is expected on Monday for a Winnipeg woman charged with hiding the remains of dead babies in a storage locker.
Andrea Giesbrecht is accused of disposing the bodies of six dead babies.
The remains were found in a storage locker rented by Giesbrecht.
Her defence has argued that she was saving the remains rather than disposing of them.
The 42-year-old Giesbrecht has pleaded not guilty.
According to the medical experts who testified, the DNA of the infant remains is linked to Giesbrecht and her husband.
Giesbrecht is charged with 6 offences under Section 243 – disposing of a body of a dead child with intent to conceal the delivery.
The offence carries a charge of 2 years.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
