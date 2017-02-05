Monday Verdict For Winnipeg Woman Accused Of Hiding Infant Remains In Locker

Winnipeg, MB – A verdict is expected on Monday for a Winnipeg woman charged with hiding the remains of dead babies in a storage locker.

Andrea Giesbrecht is accused of disposing the bodies of six dead babies.

The remains were found in a storage locker rented by Giesbrecht.

Her defence has argued that she was saving the remains rather than disposing of them.

The 42-year-old Giesbrecht has pleaded not guilty.

According to the medical experts who testified, the DNA of the infant remains is linked to Giesbrecht and her husband.

Giesbrecht is charged with 6 offences under Section 243 – disposing of a body of a dead child with intent to conceal the delivery.

The offence carries a charge of 2 years.

