Monday Verdict For Winnipeg Woman Accused Of Hiding Infant Remains In Locker

MyToba
Posted: February 5th at 1:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB – A verdict is expected on Monday for a Winnipeg woman charged with hiding the remains of dead babies in a storage locker.

Andrea Giesbrecht is accused of disposing the bodies of six dead babies.

The remains were found in a storage locker rented by Giesbrecht.

Her defence has argued that she was saving the remains rather than disposing of them.

The 42-year-old Giesbrecht has pleaded not guilty.

According to the medical experts who testified, the DNA of the infant remains is linked to Giesbrecht and her husband.

Giesbrecht is charged with 6 offences under Section 243  – disposing of a body of a dead child with intent to conceal the delivery.

The offence carries a charge of 2 years.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Related Posts

1 Comment

  • Herry says:
    February 5, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    The judges in this country must be the most corrupt idiots ! How else do you explain the useless and pathetic sentences being dished out the past several years ?!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.