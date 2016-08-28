For sales manager Richard Fredette, his work at Peak of the Market continues to pass the Monday morning test.

“If I get up on Monday morning and I don’t want to come to work, then it’s not the job for me. But I always get up on Monday morning and want to come to work at Peak of the Market. I love working here,” he says.

“I consider my job like a waterslide. I come in and I don’t stop until the slide’s over. I really enjoy the fast pace.”

Another aspect he appreciates is the diversity of daily interactions.

“I like being able to deal with so many different types of people from all around North America,” says Fredette, who has also worked as distribution centre supervisor, transport manager and sales representative at Peak of the Market.

“I also talk with the growers several times a day. They’re very understanding —they understand what their business is and what we need to do to make it work. It’s easy dealing with them because they’re such hands-on people.”

And when the growers succeed, Fredette shares in the joy of a job well done.

“I get pleasure in selling the growers’ products and I like to see that what I did made a difference,” he says.

“A lot of people take for granted what they get on the store shelves, but the growers work really hard to make sure their product is good quality, which makes it a lot easier to sell. They are true professionals.”

When Fredette first applied at the non-profit organization, the CEO asked him if he was looking for a home.

“I said that I was looking for a place to retire, and lo and behold 16 years later, I’m still here. There are a lot of people who have been here for many years,” says Fredette, who enjoys spending time with his family and playing sports in his free time.

“So many companies turn over a lot of people in sales, and we don’t do that. We have a really close-knit group here and it works well. Peak of the Market is a very unique company. It’s a family-based organization and it’s a very nice place to work.”

– JENNIFER MCFEE, MyToba.ca