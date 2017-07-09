Monday In Manitoba – July 10th Weather Forecast

WINNIPEG, MB. — A heat wave continues across Manitoba Monday.

Temperatures will be hot and humid in most areas on July 10th.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Monday.

Wind becoming northwest at 20-kilometres per hour late in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 29 C, but feeling more like 32 with the humidex.

Periods of rain overnight.

Down to a low of 16 C.

Brandon

Increasing cloudiness in Brandon Monday.

A high of 29 C with a humidex of 32 C.

Cloudy with showers overnight.

Dropping to a low of 14 C.

The Pas

Sunny to start Monday in The Pas.

Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 26 C with a humidex making it feel more like 27 C.

Cloudy overnight with a low of 14 C.

Thompson

Sunny in Thompson Monday.

A high of 26 C with the humidex pushing it to 27 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Down to a low of 11 C.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Monday.

Wind out of the north at 20-kilometres per hour in the morning.

Reaching for a high of 11 C.

Cloudy periods and cooler overnight.

Dropping to a low of 3 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea