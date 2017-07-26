Mom was Right. You Need to Eat Your Fruits & Veggies

WINNIPEG, MB. – Mom always said we are not eating enough veggies,.Now the Canadian Journal for Public Health agrees and shows it is hurting our economy.

This study, The Economic Benefits of Fruit and Vegetable Consumption in Canada, found that over three-quarters of Canadians do not meet Canada’s Food Guide recommendations on the number of daily servings of fruit and vegetables. This lack of veggie eaten creates an estimated annual economic burden of $4.39 billion—$1.47 billion in direct costs and $2.92 billion in indirect costs that include premature mortality and disability.

“A significant majority of Canadians are not consuming the recommended daily servings of fruit and vegetables, with important consequences to their health and the Canadian economy. Programs and policies are required to encourage fruit and vegetable consumption in Canada,” says Dr. Hans Krueger, study co-author, President of H. Krueger and Associates Inc., and Adjunct Professor at the School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine.

The study goes on to say; Canadians consume an average of 4.38 servings of fruit and vegetables per day. If we increased the amount of fruits and veggies we eat by 20% to 5.26 servings, there would be an approximate reduction in the economic burden of $878 million annually.

What about Manitobans? “I have been saying for years “Please don’t forget to eat your veggies!” Larry McIntosh, President & CEO of Peak of the Market said in an interview. “As much as I would love to believe Manitobans are eating their recommended daily serving of fruits and vegetables, I just don’t think we are there yet”.

The Canadian Produce Marketing Association is calling on the federal and provincial/territorial governments to establish policy statements supporting the goal of increasing fruit and vegetable consumption of Canadians by 20% over the next five years.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Pinterest