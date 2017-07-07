banner20

Mom Forced to Hold Child for Entire Flight After Seat Given Away

Posted: July 7th at 8:30am International, Featured, NEWS

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – A mother says she was forced to hold her 2-year-old son for an entire flight, despite having paid for his ticket, after United Airlines gave the child’s seat away to a standby passenger.

Linda So has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News.
