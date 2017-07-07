Mom Forced to Hold Child for Entire Flight After Seat Given Away

INTERNATIONAL NEWS – A mother says she was forced to hold her 2-year-old son for an entire flight, despite having paid for his ticket, after United Airlines gave the child’s seat away to a standby passenger. Linda So has more information in this Reuters News video report. Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.