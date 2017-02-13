MMHL Hockey Stats Package For Week 18

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here is the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League stats package for week 18:

Standings

GP W L T OTL SOL GF GA PTS Winnipeg Wild 42 34 5 0 0 3 222 77 71 Yellowhead Chiefs 41 28 5 1 2 5 183 111 64 Winnipeg Thrashers 42 26 12 0 1 3 188 110 56 Pembina Valley Hawks 41 27 13 0 0 1 163 122 55 Brandon Wheat Kings 42 25 15 0 1 1 164 124 52 Central Plains Capitals 42 24 15 0 2 1 174 144 51 Eastman Selects 41 23 15 0 2 1 142 116 49 Parkland Rangers 41 16 21 0 1 3 140 183 36 Southwest Cougars 41 15 23 0 2 1 116 164 33 Kenora Thistles 42 14 24 1 0 3 113 190 32 Interlake Lightning 41 9 28 0 0 4 105 204 22 Norman Northstars 42 7 34 0 0 1 107 272 15

Leaders

Team GP G A PTS PIM PPG PPA SHG SHA GW Cedric Chenier WLD 41 28 35 63 49 11 10 1 1 4 Joey Moffatt CPC 40 28 32 60 30 10 13 0 0 6 Elijah Carels PVH 41 40 20 60 24 12 9 3 0 4 Cade Kowalski PVH 40 14 45 59 14 7 13 1 2 4 Lynden McCallum BWK 42 26 32 58 56 12 16 0 0 4 Brett Namaka WLD 42 22 33 55 38 8 9 2 0 7 Dawson Mckenzie THS 41 20 34 54 68 7 7 0 1 5 Tate Popple BWK 39 21 31 52 40 10 14 0 0 2 Ben Coppinger WLD 40 24 28 52 32 8 7 1 0 3 Mackenzie Belinski YHD 41 20 32 52 24 6 10 1 1 3 Zak Smith CPC 42 20 31 51 10 8 8 2 2 3 Jack Einarson INT 41 21 29 50 22 7 12 0 0 2 Mark Liwiski PKD 34 23 26 49 105 5 9 2 0 2 Jaymes Knee BWK 41 22 25 47 49 10 12 0 0 6 Dylan Burton THS 35 25 22 47 89 2 8 3 0 3 Hunter Cloutier WLD 42 29 15 44 30 9 2 0 0 3 Ryan Heino YHD 41 18 26 44 23 2 9 1 0 1 Reilly Funk CPC 42 19 24 43 46 5 9 0 2 1 Lewis Negrich THS 42 16 27 43 90 2 8 0 1 2 Noah Geekie YHD 38 25 18 43 4 11 5 2 1 1 William Cruise EMS 40 16 25 41 34 4 5 0 0 2 Rylan Hoffman EMS 41 19 21 40 50 9 5 0 0 2 Bryce Young SWC 38 23 17 40 58 3 6 0 1 2 Trent Halfdanson THS 42 21 19 40 64 5 4 0 0 2 Eric Fawkes WLD 38 9 31 40 12 2 8 0 0 2

Goaltenders

*Minimum 960 minutes played.

Team MIN W L T OTL SOL SOG SV Pct. GA Avg. SO Niklas Anderson WLD 1473:27 21 1 0 0 3 570 538 0.944 32 1.3 7 Zachary Bennett THS 1453:12 17 5 0 0 2 833 781 0.938 52 2.15 4 Reese Jones YHD 1253:56 15 2 0 1 2 583 537 0.921 46 2.2 3 Bennett Garber WLD 1059:27 13 4 0 0 0 418 378 0.904 40 2.27 4 Noah Morin EMS 1399:22 13 9 0 2 0 630 571 0.906 59 2.53 3 Trent Miner BWK 1440:27 14 9 0 1 0 711 645 0.907 66 2.75 3 Danton Belluk EMS 1020:28 10 5 0 0 1 545 498 0.914 47 2.76 1 Max Paddock BWK 976:09 9 6 0 0 1 533 488 0.916 45 2.77 0 Aaron Brunn PVH 1821:38 19 10 0 0 1 922 837 0.908 85 2.8 3 Logan Thiessen THS 1076:43 9 7 0 1 1 591 539 0.912 52 2.9 1 Jeremy Dutcawich YHD 1241:16 13 3 1 1 3 529 469 0.887 60 2.9 2

—MyToba Sports

File photo