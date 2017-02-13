MMHL Hockey Stats Package For Week 18
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here is the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League stats package for week 18:
Standings
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Winnipeg Wild
|42
|34
|5
|0
|0
|3
|222
|77
|71
|Yellowhead Chiefs
|41
|28
|5
|1
|2
|5
|183
|111
|64
|Winnipeg Thrashers
|42
|26
|12
|0
|1
|3
|188
|110
|56
|Pembina Valley Hawks
|41
|27
|13
|0
|0
|1
|163
|122
|55
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|42
|25
|15
|0
|1
|1
|164
|124
|52
|Central Plains Capitals
|42
|24
|15
|0
|2
|1
|174
|144
|51
|Eastman Selects
|41
|23
|15
|0
|2
|1
|142
|116
|49
|Parkland Rangers
|41
|16
|21
|0
|1
|3
|140
|183
|36
|Southwest Cougars
|41
|15
|23
|0
|2
|1
|116
|164
|33
|Kenora Thistles
|42
|14
|24
|1
|0
|3
|113
|190
|32
|Interlake Lightning
|41
|9
|28
|0
|0
|4
|105
|204
|22
|Norman Northstars
|42
|7
|34
|0
|0
|1
|107
|272
|15
Leaders
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|PIM
|PPG
|PPA
|SHG
|SHA
|GW
|Cedric Chenier
|WLD
|41
|28
|35
|63
|49
|11
|10
|1
|1
|4
|Joey Moffatt
|CPC
|40
|28
|32
|60
|30
|10
|13
|0
|0
|6
|Elijah Carels
|PVH
|41
|40
|20
|60
|24
|12
|9
|3
|0
|4
|Cade Kowalski
|PVH
|40
|14
|45
|59
|14
|7
|13
|1
|2
|4
|Lynden McCallum
|BWK
|42
|26
|32
|58
|56
|12
|16
|0
|0
|4
|Brett Namaka
|WLD
|42
|22
|33
|55
|38
|8
|9
|2
|0
|7
|Dawson Mckenzie
|THS
|41
|20
|34
|54
|68
|7
|7
|0
|1
|5
|Tate Popple
|BWK
|39
|21
|31
|52
|40
|10
|14
|0
|0
|2
|Ben Coppinger
|WLD
|40
|24
|28
|52
|32
|8
|7
|1
|0
|3
|Mackenzie Belinski
|YHD
|41
|20
|32
|52
|24
|6
|10
|1
|1
|3
|Zak Smith
|CPC
|42
|20
|31
|51
|10
|8
|8
|2
|2
|3
|Jack Einarson
|INT
|41
|21
|29
|50
|22
|7
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Mark Liwiski
|PKD
|34
|23
|26
|49
|105
|5
|9
|2
|0
|2
|Jaymes Knee
|BWK
|41
|22
|25
|47
|49
|10
|12
|0
|0
|6
|Dylan Burton
|THS
|35
|25
|22
|47
|89
|2
|8
|3
|0
|3
|Hunter Cloutier
|WLD
|42
|29
|15
|44
|30
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Ryan Heino
|YHD
|41
|18
|26
|44
|23
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Reilly Funk
|CPC
|42
|19
|24
|43
|46
|5
|9
|0
|2
|1
|Lewis Negrich
|THS
|42
|16
|27
|43
|90
|2
|8
|0
|1
|2
|Noah Geekie
|YHD
|38
|25
|18
|43
|4
|11
|5
|2
|1
|1
|William Cruise
|EMS
|40
|16
|25
|41
|34
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Rylan Hoffman
|EMS
|41
|19
|21
|40
|50
|9
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Bryce Young
|SWC
|38
|23
|17
|40
|58
|3
|6
|0
|1
|2
|Trent Halfdanson
|THS
|42
|21
|19
|40
|64
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Eric Fawkes
|WLD
|38
|9
|31
|40
|12
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
Goaltenders
*Minimum 960 minutes played.
|Team
|MIN
|W
|L
|T
|OTL
|SOL
|SOG
|SV
|Pct.
|GA
|Avg.
|SO
|Niklas Anderson
|WLD
|1473:27
|21
|1
|0
|0
|3
|570
|538
|0.944
|32
|1.3
|7
|Zachary Bennett
|THS
|1453:12
|17
|5
|0
|0
|2
|833
|781
|0.938
|52
|2.15
|4
|Reese Jones
|YHD
|1253:56
|15
|2
|0
|1
|2
|583
|537
|0.921
|46
|2.2
|3
|Bennett Garber
|WLD
|1059:27
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|418
|378
|0.904
|40
|2.27
|4
|Noah Morin
|EMS
|1399:22
|13
|9
|0
|2
|0
|630
|571
|0.906
|59
|2.53
|3
|Trent Miner
|BWK
|1440:27
|14
|9
|0
|1
|0
|711
|645
|0.907
|66
|2.75
|3
|Danton Belluk
|EMS
|1020:28
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|545
|498
|0.914
|47
|2.76
|1
|Max Paddock
|BWK
|976:09
|9
|6
|0
|0
|1
|533
|488
|0.916
|45
|2.77
|0
|Aaron Brunn
|PVH
|1821:38
|19
|10
|0
|0
|1
|922
|837
|0.908
|85
|2.8
|3
|Logan Thiessen
|THS
|1076:43
|9
|7
|0
|1
|1
|591
|539
|0.912
|52
|2.9
|1
|Jeremy Dutcawich
|YHD
|1241:16
|13
|3
|1
|1
|3
|529
|469
|0.887
|60
|2.9
|2
