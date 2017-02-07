MMHL Hockey Stats Package For Week 17

WINNIPEG, MB — Here is the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League stats package for week 17:

Standings

GP W L T OTL SOL GF GA PTS Winnipeg Wild 39 31 5 0 0 3 206 76 65 Yellowhead Chiefs 39 26 5 1 2 5 175 107 60 Brandon Wheat Kings 39 25 12 0 1 1 160 112 52 Winnipeg Thrashers 39 24 11 0 1 3 176 101 52 Pembina Valley Hawks 39 25 13 0 0 1 154 116 51 Eastman Selects 39 23 13 0 2 1 137 105 49 Central Plains Capitals 40 22 15 0 2 1 157 142 47 Southwest Cougars 39 15 21 0 2 1 112 156 33 Kenora Thistles 40 14 22 1 0 3 111 180 32 Parkland Rangers 38 13 21 0 1 3 126 176 30 Interlake Lightning 39 9 27 0 0 3 100 193 21 Norman Northstars 40 7 32 0 0 1 105 255 15

Leaders

Team GP G A PTS PIM PPG PPA SHG SHA GW Joey Moffatt CPC 40 28 32 60 30 10 13 0 0 6 Lynden McCallum BWK 39 25 32 57 50 11 16 0 0 4 Cade Kowalski PVH 38 14 42 56 14 7 12 1 2 4 Elijah Carels PVH 39 37 19 56 24 11 9 3 0 3 Cedric Chenier WLD 38 25 30 55 49 11 9 1 1 4 Dawson Mckenzie THS 39 20 32 52 56 7 6 0 1 5 Tate Popple BWK 36 20 29 49 38 10 13 0 0 2 Jack Einarson INT 39 20 28 48 20 7 11 0 0 2 Mackenzie Belinski YHD 39 20 28 48 22 6 8 1 1 3 Brett Namaka WLD 39 21 26 47 36 8 9 2 0 6 Jaymes Knee BWK 38 22 24 46 45 10 11 0 0 6 Zak Smith CPC 40 17 27 44 8 6 7 2 2 3 Hunter Cloutier WLD 39 29 14 43 30 9 2 0 0 3 Ryan Heino YHD 39 17 26 43 8 1 9 1 0 1 Mark Liwiski PKD 31 20 22 42 101 4 8 2 0 2 Dylan Burton THS 32 22 20 42 81 2 7 3 0 3 Lewis Negrich THS 39 16 25 41 90 2 8 0 1 2 Ben Coppinger WLD 37 18 23 41 32 7 6 1 0 1 Noah Geekie YHD 36 22 18 40 4 9 5 2 1 1 William Cruise EMS 38 15 24 39 32 4 5 0 0 2 Matthew Pitchenese KEN 32 19 20 39 102 6 7 2 3 1 Dylan Fontaine SWC 39 17 22 39 14 4 9 0 0 1 Bryce Young SWC 36 22 17 39 40 2 6 0 1 2 Reilly Funk CPC 40 17 21 38 42 4 8 0 2 1

Goaltenders

*Minimum 900 minutes played.

Team MIN W L T OTL SOL SOG SV Pct. GA Avg. SO Niklas Anderson WLD 1293:27 18 1 0 0 3 511 480 0.939 31 1.44 5 Zachary Bennett THS 1333:12 16 4 0 0 2 757 712 0.941 45 2.03 4 Reese Jones YHD 1193:56 14 2 0 1 2 550 506 0.920 44 2.21 3 Bennett Garber WLD 1059:27 13 4 0 0 0 418 378 0.904 40 2.27 4 Noah Morin EMS 1360:55 13 8 0 2 0 613 558 0.910 55 2.42 3 Danton Belluk EMS 939:40 10 4 0 0 1 502 462 0.920 40 2.55 1 Max Paddock BWK 916:09 9 5 0 0 1 498 458 0.920 40 2.62 0 Trent Miner BWK 1322:51 14 7 0 1 0 652 592 0.908 60 2.72 3 Aaron Brunn PVH 1761:38 18 10 0 0 1 889 806 0.907 83 2.83 3 Jeremy Dutcawich YHD 1181:16 12 3 1 1 3 502 444 0.884 58 2.95 2 Logan Thiessen THS 1016:43 8 7 0 1 1 559 509 0.911 50 2.95 1

