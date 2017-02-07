MMHL Hockey Stats Package For Week 17
WINNIPEG, MB — Here is the Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League stats package for week 17:
Standings
|GP
|W
|L
|T
|OTL
|SOL
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|Winnipeg Wild
|39
|31
|5
|0
|0
|3
|206
|76
|65
|Yellowhead Chiefs
|39
|26
|5
|1
|2
|5
|175
|107
|60
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|39
|25
|12
|0
|1
|1
|160
|112
|52
|Winnipeg Thrashers
|39
|24
|11
|0
|1
|3
|176
|101
|52
|Pembina Valley Hawks
|39
|25
|13
|0
|0
|1
|154
|116
|51
|Eastman Selects
|39
|23
|13
|0
|2
|1
|137
|105
|49
|Central Plains Capitals
|40
|22
|15
|0
|2
|1
|157
|142
|47
|Southwest Cougars
|39
|15
|21
|0
|2
|1
|112
|156
|33
|Kenora Thistles
|40
|14
|22
|1
|0
|3
|111
|180
|32
|Parkland Rangers
|38
|13
|21
|0
|1
|3
|126
|176
|30
|Interlake Lightning
|39
|9
|27
|0
|0
|3
|100
|193
|21
|Norman Northstars
|40
|7
|32
|0
|0
|1
|105
|255
|15
Leaders
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|PIM
|PPG
|PPA
|SHG
|SHA
|GW
|Joey Moffatt
|CPC
|40
|28
|32
|60
|30
|10
|13
|0
|0
|6
|Lynden McCallum
|BWK
|39
|25
|32
|57
|50
|11
|16
|0
|0
|4
|Cade Kowalski
|PVH
|38
|14
|42
|56
|14
|7
|12
|1
|2
|4
|Elijah Carels
|PVH
|39
|37
|19
|56
|24
|11
|9
|3
|0
|3
|Cedric Chenier
|WLD
|38
|25
|30
|55
|49
|11
|9
|1
|1
|4
|Dawson Mckenzie
|THS
|39
|20
|32
|52
|56
|7
|6
|0
|1
|5
|Tate Popple
|BWK
|36
|20
|29
|49
|38
|10
|13
|0
|0
|2
|Jack Einarson
|INT
|39
|20
|28
|48
|20
|7
|11
|0
|0
|2
|Mackenzie Belinski
|YHD
|39
|20
|28
|48
|22
|6
|8
|1
|1
|3
|Brett Namaka
|WLD
|39
|21
|26
|47
|36
|8
|9
|2
|0
|6
|Jaymes Knee
|BWK
|38
|22
|24
|46
|45
|10
|11
|0
|0
|6
|Zak Smith
|CPC
|40
|17
|27
|44
|8
|6
|7
|2
|2
|3
|Hunter Cloutier
|WLD
|39
|29
|14
|43
|30
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Ryan Heino
|YHD
|39
|17
|26
|43
|8
|1
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Mark Liwiski
|PKD
|31
|20
|22
|42
|101
|4
|8
|2
|0
|2
|Dylan Burton
|THS
|32
|22
|20
|42
|81
|2
|7
|3
|0
|3
|Lewis Negrich
|THS
|39
|16
|25
|41
|90
|2
|8
|0
|1
|2
|Ben Coppinger
|WLD
|37
|18
|23
|41
|32
|7
|6
|1
|0
|1
|Noah Geekie
|YHD
|36
|22
|18
|40
|4
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|William Cruise
|EMS
|38
|15
|24
|39
|32
|4
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Matthew Pitchenese
|KEN
|32
|19
|20
|39
|102
|6
|7
|2
|3
|1
|Dylan Fontaine
|SWC
|39
|17
|22
|39
|14
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Bryce Young
|SWC
|36
|22
|17
|39
|40
|2
|6
|0
|1
|2
|Reilly Funk
|CPC
|40
|17
|21
|38
|42
|4
|8
|0
|2
|1
Goaltenders
*Minimum 900 minutes played.
|Team
|MIN
|W
|L
|T
|OTL
|SOL
|SOG
|SV
|Pct.
|GA
|Avg.
|SO
|Niklas Anderson
|WLD
|1293:27
|18
|1
|0
|0
|3
|511
|480
|0.939
|31
|1.44
|5
|Zachary Bennett
|THS
|1333:12
|16
|4
|0
|0
|2
|757
|712
|0.941
|45
|2.03
|4
|Reese Jones
|YHD
|1193:56
|14
|2
|0
|1
|2
|550
|506
|0.920
|44
|2.21
|3
|Bennett Garber
|WLD
|1059:27
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|418
|378
|0.904
|40
|2.27
|4
|Noah Morin
|EMS
|1360:55
|13
|8
|0
|2
|0
|613
|558
|0.910
|55
|2.42
|3
|Danton Belluk
|EMS
|939:40
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|502
|462
|0.920
|40
|2.55
|1
|Max Paddock
|BWK
|916:09
|9
|5
|0
|0
|1
|498
|458
|0.920
|40
|2.62
|0
|Trent Miner
|BWK
|1322:51
|14
|7
|0
|1
|0
|652
|592
|0.908
|60
|2.72
|3
|Aaron Brunn
|PVH
|1761:38
|18
|10
|0
|0
|1
|889
|806
|0.907
|83
|2.83
|3
|Jeremy Dutcawich
|YHD
|1181:16
|12
|3
|1
|1
|3
|502
|444
|0.884
|58
|2.95
|2
|Logan Thiessen
|THS
|1016:43
|8
|7
|0
|1
|1
|559
|509
|0.911
|50
|2.95
|1
—MyToba Sports