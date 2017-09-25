Our Mission – Change The Way You Age

WINNIPEG, MB. – Not that long ago I thought I was invincible, in the best shape ever, I believed I was 25-years old and always would be. Then one day I was a little sore getting out of bed. I noticed that despite the fact I was eating well, I was gaining weight. My energy levels had dropped and, let’s just say all area’s of my life were changing.

I looked at myself and at first thought, this is what happens when you’re over 50. I spent days trying to pinpoint the moment it all started to go downhill. When did I lose my drive? SO I went to a Canadian Doctor ant it was that visit that made all the difference in my life. He examined me, we did blood work, and I got a full physical over the course of a few visits. We finally met to determine the issues; no drive, weight gain, no energy, I was finally going to get it all fixed. NOPE, I was simply told, “all your levels are normal for a guy your age”. WHAT? The doctor told me that this is simply what happens as you age. I asked, “well can you help me change this?” I was told “NO, for a person your age the numbers are in the “OK” zone, if you get worse or sick come back.”

That visit gave me a Jolt of Energy and I did not accept that answer. Why do health professionals not spend more time on Preventative Medicine and less time prescribing pharmaceuticals for every little thing? We live is a society that is aging. We have more people over 55 then under the age of 5 in this country so maybe the answer is that we need to change the way we age.

This is when my wife Heather and I made the commitment to change the way we age. As we searched we met some like minded individuals on a similar path. Heather and I have been privileged to journey into the vast and wonderful world of anti-aging. We have met many world-renowned doctors and scientists, all looking to give those of us in the second half of our lives a healthier lifestyle, with less of the diseases and aches and pains of growing old.

Now, there’s no use having all of this juicy knowledge and not putting it to good use so we decided that we should share our journey with others so that we can all benefit and learn together.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News