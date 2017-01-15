Missing Winnipeg Youth Trent Fraser Found

Winnipeg, MB – Trent Fraser – a 16-year-old who went missing in Winnipeg – has been found safe.
Fraser had last been seen November 20, 2016.
Police are thanking the public and the media for their assistance.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
So good to hear The grass isn’t always greener on the other side Glad he is safe
