Missing Winnipeg Youth Trent Fraser Found

January 15th

Winnipeg, MB – Trent Fraser – a 16-year-old who went missing in Winnipeg – has been found safe.

Fraser had last been seen November 20, 2016.

Police are thanking the public and the media for their assistance.

