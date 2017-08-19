banner20

Missing Winnipeg Youth Found Dead

WINNIPEG, MB – A missing Winnipeg youth has been found dead in the Red River.

On August 15, Winnipeg Police had reported a missing male youth (not named), north of the Redwood Bridge.

According to a witness, the youth had swam halfway across the river before disappearing under the water.

WFPS Water Rescue and River Patrol conducted an extensive search in the water which was unsuccessful. A search on the other bank of the river also turned up nothing.

On August 18 around 9:00 am, the youth’s body was pulled from the river.

At this time, the police are not releasing more information.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

